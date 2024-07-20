Skip to content
Alaska Goldpanners Home Baseball Game
July 20 @ 7:00 pm
10:00 pm
$10
Cheer on your local baseball team the Alaska Goldpanners at one of the many home games!
Details
Date:
July 20
Time:
7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Cost:
$10
Website:
https://goldpanners.pointstreaksites.com/view/goldpanners/
Organizer
Alaska Goldpanners
View Organizer Website
Venue
Growden Memorial Park
207 Wilbur St.
99701
+ Google Map
