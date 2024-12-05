Alaska Music Summit
February 8 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pmFree
Feb. 8th, 2025, 10am-4pm
Fairbanks, AK
Fairbanks, AK
FREE EVENT – $10 Suggested Donation
Registration link: https://forms.gle/BxXf6tYfvwKjVEGY8
Registration link: https://forms.gle/BxXf6tYfvwKjVEGY8
Join us for the first Fairbanks Edition of the Alaska Music Summit, a gathering of our music community. Voices from our community come together with professionals & experts to share honestly about our music scene – and what we can do to level up together.
Details at https://www.alaskamusicsummit.com
Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/RQQWEBUHH5E8J