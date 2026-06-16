Alaska Nanooks Food Truck Rally

Join your Alaska Nanooks for the Fourth Annual Food Truck Rally on Saturday, Sept. 5, in the UAF Patty Center parking lot!

From 11 AM to 8 PM, all your favorite Fairbanks food trucks and market vendors will be celebrating the start of the 2026-27 season with the Nanooks cross-country Blue and Gold Race, and the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic volleyball tournament!

Your purchase at the Food Truck Rally gets you FREE admission into any of the three matches, including the Nanooks match at 7 PM, as they conclude the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic. 10% of the day’s sales go back to Nanooks volleyball in support of their 2026 season.

This is a day you won’t want to miss!

For all food trucks and market vendors interested in joining the fourth annual rally, please email Assistant Athletic Director of Marketing, Brooke Larson, at blarson13@alaska.edu.

Thank you to Denali State Bank for bringing us the Denali State Bank Ice Block Classic!

Go Nooks!