Hop down the rabbit hole with North Star Ballet and join us for our production of Alice In Wonderland & Other Works! Act One of our Spring Gala features, Alice in Wonderland. A cast of over 40 local dancers, whimsical costumes, beautiful backdrops, and theater magic make this fanciful ballet accessible for all ages.

Act Two is comprised of original ballet and modern dance works

performed by NSB’s Junior, Apprentice, & Senior Company Members with choreography by Wendy Walker, Courtland Weaver, and Norman Shelburne.