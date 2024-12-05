Skip to content
Army v. Navy Game
December 14 @ 11:00 am
4:00 pm
Come cheer the brave old Army team on to victory over Navy with your fellow Fairbanks-area old grads at Gather!
Bar, espresso bar, and projection on the big screen right in the heart of downtown.
December 14
11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Gather
714 3rd Avenue
Fairbanks
AK
99701
United States
