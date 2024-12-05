« All Events

Army v. Navy Game

December 14 @ 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Come cheer the brave old Army team on to victory over Navy with your fellow Fairbanks-area old grads at Gather!
Bar, espresso bar, and projection on the big screen right in the heart of downtown.

Details

Date:
December 14
Time:
11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Venue

Gather
714 3rd Avenue
Fairbanks, AK 99701 United States + Google Map