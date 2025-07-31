Event Series: As You Like It – Shakespeare Theatre
As You Like It – Shakespeare Theatre
July 31 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday – Saturdays @ 7:30PM
Sundays at @ 2PM
All the World’s a Stage… and You’re Invited!
Step into the enchanting Forest of Arden with Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy, As You Like It! Join Rosalind, Orlando, and a host of unforgettable characters as they flee courtly strife for a world of wit, whimsy, and wonder. Disguises are donned, hearts are wooed, and laughter rings through the trees in this joyful celebration of love, freedom, and self-discovery.
Romance, comedy, and unforgettable verse—As You Like It is Shakespeare at his most charming.
Don’t miss the magic—come see how love blossoms in the wild!
Don’t miss the magic—come see how love blossoms in the wild!