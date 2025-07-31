« All Events

Event Series Event Series: As You Like It – Shakespeare Theatre

As You Like It – Shakespeare Theatre

July 31 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Thursday – Saturdays @ 7:30PM
Sundays at @ 2PM

🌿 All the World’s a Stage… and You’re Invited! 🎭
Step into the enchanting Forest of Arden with Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy, As You Like It! Join Rosalind, Orlando, and a host of unforgettable characters as they flee courtly strife for a world of wit, whimsy, and wonder. Disguises are donned, hearts are wooed, and laughter rings through the trees in this joyful celebration of love, freedom, and self-discovery.

✨ Romance, comedy, and unforgettable verse—As You Like It is Shakespeare at his most charming.
Don’t miss the magic—come see how love blossoms in the wild!

Details

Date:
July 31
Time:
7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Series:
As You Like It – Shakespeare Theatre
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/as-you-like-it-tickets-1422559215909?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwY2xjawLiQj1leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETEzbnhsVWVwMnZmeUVLY080AR5XOsTRoo7-ptvVA0P_LdWYrotGhmqZhGUnJeBFQ4S7IMDCo89fAn3Q5cKdgg_aem_EpGiUzp6HJgf6629jjFpKA

Organizer

Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre

Venue

1030 Toklat Way