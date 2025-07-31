As You Like It – Shakespeare Theatre

Thursday – Saturdays @ 7:30PM

Sundays at @ 2PM

All the World’s a Stage… and You’re Invited!

Step into the enchanting Forest of Arden with Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy, As You Like It! Join Rosalind, Orlando, and a host of unforgettable characters as they flee courtly strife for a world of wit, whimsy, and wonder. Disguises are donned, hearts are wooed, and laughter rings through the trees in this joyful celebration of love, freedom, and self-discovery.