AURORA BAKERY & CO. GRAND OPENING!

THE WAIT IS FINALLY OVER!

After lots of hard work, long nights, unexpected setbacks, and so much love poured into our new space, we are SO excited to officially welcome you to Aurora Bakery & Co.!

Come celebrate our GRAND OPENING with us! We cannot wait for you to see our new space and enjoy all the delicious things we’ve been working on!

Saturday, November 21st, 2026

12 PM – 5 PM

1891 Frank Ave, Fairbanks, AK

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD BAR! Our salad bar will officially be open! You’ll be able to fill out an order sheet with all your favorite toppings, dressings, and add-ons, and we’ll build your salad fresh just for you!

LOTS OF SWEET TREATS! We’ll have a delicious selection of freshly baked goodies, including cupcakes, cheesecakes, cakes, and so much more!

BOTTLED LATTES & DRINKS! Grab a delicious bottled latte or something refreshing to enjoy!

SOUP & MORE! We’ll also have delicious soup and other goodies available!

HOMEGOODS & LOCAL ARTISANS! We’re so excited to still have a little shopping included in our new space! Our Homegoods section will be stocked with a variety of fun finds, home décor, gifts, and unique items from local artisans! Come browse while you’re picking up something delicious!

Whether you’re stopping in for lunch, grabbing a coffee, picking up something sweet, shopping for something special, or just coming to check out our new space, we’d LOVE to see you!

We are beyond thankful for all the love, patience, and support our community has shown us throughout this journey. We truly couldn’t have made it here without you!

Mark yourself as GOING, invite your friends, and help us spread the word!

We can’t wait to finally open our doors and welcome you all to Aurora Bakery & Co.!

SEE YOU NOVEMBER 21ST!