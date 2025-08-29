Join Chelsea of Passionate Gem on Saturday, September 20th, 6-8pm for an evening of creativity!

Make & Take an autumn equinox-inspired display filled with air plants and boreal forest flora such as mushrooms, moss, and more.

Not only will you take home an adorable + mystical woodland scene, you’ll also gain knowledge about the ever-intriguing air plant and its care.

Enjoy a grazing board while you work, accompanied by sparkling wine and mocktails. Join with friends or attend solo— you are sure to have a lovely time.

This ticket admits 1 person. Be on the lookout in your email inbox for more details as the workshop date gets closer.

Admission includes Autumn Equinox — Air Plant Workshop, charcuterie board + 2 glasses of sparkling wine and/or mocktails.

Please note: As this workshop is being hosted inside the retail area of Lichen, we require that all attendees purchase a ticket. Please provide a contact email so we can send reminders + updates!

Must be 21+ years of age to consume alcohol.

This is a non-refundable event. Tickets are transferable. Contact lichen directly to transfer your ticket(s).