Autumn Equinox Air Plant Workshop

September 20 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

$55

Join Chelsea of Passionate Gem on Saturday, September 20th, 6-8pm for an evening of creativity!

🍂 Make & Take an autumn equinox-inspired display filled with air plants and boreal forest flora such as mushrooms, moss, and more.

Not only will you take home an adorable + mystical woodland scene, you’ll also gain knowledge about the ever-intriguing air plant and its care.

🥂 Enjoy a grazing board while you work, accompanied by sparkling wine and mocktails. Join with friends or attend solo— you are sure to have a lovely time.

🎟️ This ticket admits 1 person. Be on the lookout in your email inbox for more details as the workshop date gets closer.

Admission includes Autumn Equinox — Air Plant Workshop, charcuterie board + 2 glasses of sparkling wine and/or mocktails.

Please note: As this workshop is being hosted inside the retail area of Lichen, we require that all attendees purchase a ticket. Please provide a contact email so we can send reminders + updates!

Must be 21+ years of age to consume alcohol.
This is a non-refundable event. Tickets are transferable. Contact lichen directly to transfer your ticket(s).

Details

Date:
September 20
Time:
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
$55
Website:
https://shoplichenliving.com/products/admission-autumn-equinox-air-plant-workshop-with-passionate-gem?_pos=1&_psq=equinox&_ss=e&_v=1.0&fbclid=IwY2xjawMe1PdleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFiWG5PaTdpeWZTSnZLU0FaAR7vlBj-QDsd_mvnW7IQwd0WFfZno-PmLHXJ69U8I926PPYjDTfX3wvOQT6mLw_aem_v3VAhyPbpssH5yD3mq3trA

Venue

Lichen
301 Cushman Street
Fairbanks, 997801 United States + Google Map