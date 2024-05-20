Join us for an unforgettable experience: Baby Goat Yoga at the Trax Yoga lawn!

Hurry, spots are limited, so sign up quickly to secure your spot for this unique and delightful yoga session. Practice yoga in the presence of itty-bitty baby goats.

There’s something truly magical about practicing yoga amidst the playful energy and adorable bleats of baby goats. It’s an experience that will leave you feeling uplifted, and filled with joy.

Whether you’re a seasoned yogi or new to the practice, this event is open to all levels. Our instructor will guide you through a playful yoga session while the baby goats roam around, adding an extra element of fun and cuteness to your practice.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect with nature, find your inner kid, and bask in the company of these lovable baby goats. Reserve your spot now and get ready for an unforgettable yoga experience that will leave you smiling from ear to ear!