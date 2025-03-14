« All Events

Baddies with Bars

March 21 @ 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm

$10
Comedy, Rap, Singing all happening at The Pub | Must be 21+ | Come support Fat Trophy Wife, Sabrina Speers, Goldie Goldie, Stevie the Blessed and Lele Beats. $5 student cover $10 GA cover

Details

Date:
March 21
Time:
8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Cost:
$10

Venue

The Pub
1731 S Chandalar Drive
Fairbanks, United States + Google Map