THE CALENDAR
THE CALENDAR
Baddies with Bars
March 21 @ 8:30 pm
-
11:00 pm
$10
Comedy, Rap, Singing all happening at The Pub | Must be 21+ | Come support Fat Trophy Wife, Sabrina Speers, Goldie Goldie, Stevie the Blessed and Lele Beats. $5 student cover $10 GA cover
Details
Date:
March 21
Time:
8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Cost:
$10
Venue
The Pub
1731 S Chandalar Drive
Fairbanks
,
United States
+ Google Map
