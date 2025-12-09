« All Events

Beards, Booze & Bacon Festival

February 7 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
$60

Do you like beer? 🍺 or bacon?? 🥓 or BEARDS?! 🧔🏽‍♂️

Join us for an unforgettable evening full of booze and bacon tasting, while you watch (or COMPETE in) the Mr. Face Jacket competition. 🕺🏼

Here are the ticket details:

🎟️ General Admission – $60
Includes 12 drink tickets, a commemorative glass, and party access

🎟️ Beard Competitor OR Non-Drinker – $20
Access to the event and/or a chance to be crowned Mr. Face Jacket (if participating). No, you do not need to have a beard to buy a non-drinker ticket.

*All proceeds from this ticket will go to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank

🎟️ Vendor Registration – Submit an Inquiry
Want to show off your expertise in beards, booze, OR bacon? Submit an inquiry to become a vendor!

Learn more at beardsboozeandbacon.com

