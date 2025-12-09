Beards, Booze & Bacon Festival

Do you like beer? or bacon?? or BEARDS?!

Join us for an unforgettable evening full of booze and bacon tasting, while you watch (or COMPETE in) the Mr. Face Jacket competition.

Here are the ticket details:

General Admission – $60

Includes 12 drink tickets, a commemorative glass, and party access

Beard Competitor OR Non-Drinker – $20

Access to the event and/or a chance to be crowned Mr. Face Jacket (if participating). No, you do not need to have a beard to buy a non-drinker ticket.

*All proceeds from this ticket will go to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank

Vendor Registration – Submit an Inquiry

Want to show off your expertise in beards, booze, OR bacon? Submit an inquiry to become a vendor!

Learn more at beardsboozeandbacon.com