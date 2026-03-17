Become a Farmers Market Vendor: Information Session
April 7 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday, April 7th, 6-7pm
Noel Wien Public Library (Active Learning Lab)
Noel Wien Public Library (Active Learning Lab)
Interested in selling your Alaska-grown or hand-made products at a local farmers market this summer?
Join us for an information session to learn everything you need to know about becoming a vendor at any of the Fairbanks-area Farmers Markets!
Whether you’ve never sold at a market before and aren’t sure where to start – or you’re an established vendor looking to expand into multiple markets – come learn about all of the incredible farmers markets in our area!
Representatives from the following markets will be there with information on becoming a vendor at their market. Bring any questions you have!
• Goldstream Farmers Market
• Santa’s Friday Night Market (North Pole)
• Southside Community Farmers Market
• Tanana Valley Farmers Market
• Santa’s Friday Night Market (North Pole)
• Southside Community Farmers Market
• Tanana Valley Farmers Market