Become a Farmers Market Vendor: Information Session

Tuesday, April 7th, 6-7pm

Noel Wien Public Library (Active Learning Lab)

Interested in selling your Alaska-grown or hand-made products at a local farmers market this summer?

Join us for an information session to learn everything you need to know about becoming a vendor at any of the Fairbanks-area Farmers Markets!

Whether you’ve never sold at a market before and aren’t sure where to start – or you’re an established vendor looking to expand into multiple markets – come learn about all of the incredible farmers markets in our area!

Representatives from the following markets will be there with information on becoming a vendor at their market. Bring any questions you have!

• Goldstream Farmers Market

• Santa’s Friday Night Market (North Pole)

• Southside Community Farmers Market

• Tanana Valley Farmers Market