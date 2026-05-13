Beyond Boundaries | First Friday at Gather

For First Friday at Gather, we’re opening Beyond Boundaries, our summer exhibition featuring Tom Walker and Kosta Kulundzic. Both artists are classically trained, but their work moves in opposite directions, one grounded in material process and abstraction, the other in hyperreal, meticulous detail. What connects them is time, labor, and an intense dedication to craft.

Opening reception June 5th | 5–10PM

At Gather | 714 3rd Avenue, Downtown FBX

Come back on June 6th to further explore the craft of the work offered by these artists through a special one-day program of events:

12–2PM | Ebru Marbling Workshop with Tom Walker

A hands-on introduction to traditional Turkish paper marbling and contemporary material process.

2–4PM | Live Painting Demonstration with Kosta Kulundzic

Watch a complete painting come to life in real time over 120 minutes.

Tickets to workshops available at fbxak.co/beyond-boundaries

We hope to see you for June First Friday.