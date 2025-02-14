Big Dipper DJ Skate Night

The Big Dipper is hosting Live DJ Rec Skate Nights! Join us on select Friday and Saturday nights from 8:30PM-10:00PM and get your jam on!

Pre-Registration is required with limited skate rentals available. We cannot guarantee your size skate will be available day of the event- to secure your skate rental size email cody.king@fnsb.gov with proof of registration or last name. Pay at the skate room day of the event.

12/14/24: 2000’s Night

– Registration Opens 11/25/24

01/03/25: 2025 New Year’s Skate

– Registration Opens 12/15/24

02/14/25: Valentine’s Skate

– Registration Opens 1/20/25