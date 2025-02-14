« All Events

Event Series Event Series: Big Dipper DJ Skate Night

Big Dipper DJ Skate Night

February 14 @ 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm

The Big Dipper is hosting Live DJ Rec Skate Nights! Join us on select Friday and Saturday nights from 8:30PM-10:00PM and get your jam on!
Pre-Registration is required with limited skate rentals available. We cannot guarantee your size skate will be available day of the event- to secure your skate rental size email cody.king@fnsb.gov with proof of registration or last name. Pay at the skate room day of the event.
Register here: https://fairbanksak.myrec.com/…/program_details.aspx…
12/14/24: 2000’s Night
– Registration Opens 11/25/24
01/03/25: 2025 New Year’s Skate
– Registration Opens 12/15/24
02/14/25: Valentine’s Skate
– Registration Opens 1/20/25

Details

Date:
February 14
Time:
8:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Series:
Big Dipper DJ Skate Night
Website:
https://fairbanksak.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=30403&fbclid=IwY2xjawGsa1JleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHavPMz-v7d6NGu-BidlWimVj4m-tnKZL7c8I3PDz4GHKNiWige0s8gYSyw_aem_loofYm2UKhHlRJ3BYHzGeg

Venue

Big Dipper Ice Arena
1920 Lathrop St.
Fairbanks, 99701 + Google Map
Phone
9075422111