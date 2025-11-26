Event Series: Big Dipper DJ Skate Nights
Big Dipper DJ Skate Nights
November 26 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm$8
Join the Big Dipper Ice Arena for a Live DJ Skate Night! Enjoy different themed skate nights with music to match! No registration required, drop-in fees apply.
09/27: Hippie Dippie 60’s Skate Night
10/29: Spooky Skate
11/15: CAMO/Military Night
11/26: Thanksgiving Skate Night
Fees:
Adult- $8
Senior- $6
Youth- $5
Household (2 adults, 3 youth)- $21
Skate Rental- $4
