Big Dipper DJ Skate Nights

Join the Big Dipper Ice Arena for a Live DJ Skate Night! Enjoy different themed skate nights with music to match! No registration required, drop-in fees apply.

09/27: Hippie Dippie 60’s Skate Night

10/29: Spooky Skate

11/15: CAMO/Military Night

11/26: Thanksgiving Skate Night

Fees:

Adult- $8

Senior- $6

Youth- $5

Household (2 adults, 3 youth)- $21

Skate Rental- $4