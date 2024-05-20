Bike Ride: UAF Trails to Music in the Garden

Come explore the summer trails on the University of Alaska, Fairbanks (UAF) north campus trails with us. Meet at Ballaine Lake parking lot on Farmers Loop Road.

All experience levels are welcome! Expect a casual pace for ~7 miles. About the first 2.5 miles of the ride will be on a dirt path with some roots and slight uphill, then we’ll move to pavement (path on Miller Hill, Sheep Creek, Farmers Loop). For safety, we require the use of helmets while on a bicycle.

We’ll also stop at the Music in the Garden event at Georgeson Botanical Garden to enjoy a few songs.

Additional Details:

*Campus Summer Trail Map: https://www.uaf.edu/…/north…/summer-trails/allsummer.pdf (We’ll ride letters B, C, D, E, F, G and then follow the paved path on the perimeter of campus back to the parking lot.)

*Best Bike Types for the Trail: Mountain, hybrid, fat tire; road and gravel bikes are not recommended.

*Pet Status: Unfortunately, dogs are not permitted at Georgeson Botanical Garden.

Disclaimer: These events are hosted by Rove Co Ambassadors which are not guides. Expect the same risks and take the same precautions you would take if you were using the trails alone. By attending this meetup, you are solely responsible for your own safety and well-being. You also understand that and agree that outdoor activities can be dangerous