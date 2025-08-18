« All Events

Birch Leaf Chapel’s 1st First Friday

September 5 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Live music, local vendors & sweet treats – we look forward to seeing you there!
– Cathy, Lindsy & Sandy 🍃
More details to come!

Details

Date:
September 5
Time:
5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Venue

Birch Leaf Chapel
3626 Old Nenanana Hwy
Ester, 99709 + Google Map