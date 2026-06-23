Bird Banding with the Alaska Songbird Institute

Join us at the parking lot of the farmhouse/visitor center at Creamer’s Field. We’ll walk to the banding station, stopping along the way to discuss songbirds and demonstrate how mist nets are used. Once at the station, we’ll learn the basics of bird banding and talk about some of the species we commonly capture as well as why the research matters.

Open to Brownies and up

$5 includes the field trip and a fun patch. Pre-registration required.

10:00 start time.