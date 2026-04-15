Block Party by Cozy Collective
May 30 @ 12:00 pm - 6:00 pmFree
This isn’t your typical market.
We’re bringing Cozy Collective outdoors for a Block Party Market!
Think curated vendors, food trucks, music and a full day of good energy
Think curated vendors, food trucks, music and a full day of good energy
Location: 8 Star Events Center
Dates & Times: May 30th. 12pm – 6pm
Admission: FREE!
Dates & Times: May 30th. 12pm – 6pm
Admission: FREE!
Bring a friend, grab a fun drink and spend the day shopping some of Alaska’s most talented makers!
Follow @CozyCollectiveAK to meet the vendors and see what’s coming