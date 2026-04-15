Block Party by Cozy Collective

This isn’t your typical market.



Think curated vendors, food trucks, music and a full day of good energy We’re bringing Cozy Collective outdoors for a Block Party Market!Think curated vendors, food trucks, music and a full day of good energy

Location: 8 Star Events Center

Dates & Times: May 30th. 12pm – 6pm

Admission: FREE!

Bring a friend, grab a fun drink and spend the day shopping some of Alaska’s most talented makers!

Follow @CozyCollectiveAK to meet the vendors and see what’s coming