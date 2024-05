The Cabin is excited to welcome Blues Child for their first show at The Cabin. This will be an outdoor concert and feature some recognizable names in the Fairbanks music community. Blues Child is made up of Larry “The Raindog” Raines, Rif Rafson, Larry Cantil, and Patrick Costello. They’ll be jamming out from 8-11PM. This is going to be an amazing show that you WILL NOT want to miss!