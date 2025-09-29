‘Bon Appétit’ & ‘The Telephone’

Please join us for an afternoon of comic opera! We have a special treat for you! The UAF Opera Workshop class will be presenting two one act operas for you.

‘Bon Appétit’ by Lee Hoiby is a comic culinary extravaganza that taps the wit and antics of one of America’s best-loved television personalities. The one-act opera was written back in the 1980s by the composer Lee Hoiby. It’s a short piece — basically a re-creation of an episode of The French Chef, taking some liberties where Julia makes a chocolate cake.

“The Telephone” by Gian Carlo Menotti is another one act opera. Ben comes to visit Lucy at her place; he wants to propose to her before leaving on a trip. Despite his best efforts to get her attention, Lucy is occupied with endless phone conversations. Between her calls, when she leaves the room, Ben even tries unsuccessfully to cut the telephone cord. Not wanting to miss his train, Ben leaves without asking Lucy for her hand in marriage. He makes one last attempt, calling Lucy from a phone booth to propose. She consents, and the two join in a romantic duet over the phone, at the end of which Lucy makes sure that Ben remembers her phone number.

Mark your calendars:

Sunday, November 16 @ 4PM

Davis Concert Hall

FREE for UAF Students

FREE for children 12 & under

$5 non-UAF students, seniors, military

$10 general admission

Get your tickets here:

https://epay.alaska.edu/C21563…/web/product_detail.jsp…

