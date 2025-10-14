BONE BASH | Canine Howl-oween Carnival

Bring your furry friend dressed up in costume to enjoy a spooktacular hallo-weenie carnival with us!

CREEPY CARNIVAL GAMES •• Costume Contest, Bone Yard Ball Pit, Zombie Crawl, Bobbing for Bones, Treats in a Haystack, and more!

CANINE CRAFTS •• Bandana printing with Them Processed Goods, Paw Print Painting, Collar Charm Bar, and more!

GOODIE BAGS •• free for the first 50 dogs in costume! •• sponsored by Heather Ferguson with Century 21

$10 NAIL TRIMS •• with Barks and Bubbles Pet Grooming

FOOD with La Familia Taco Truck DRINKS with Glacier Grind Coffee

Pet Adoptions with local rescues •• Best Friends Animal Rescue & •• Arctic German Shepherd Rescue

All profit from Bone Bash will be evenly split between our nonprofits – Forget-Me-Not Animal Rescue , Straw For Dogs, Arctic German Shepherd Rescue, and Best Friends Animal Rescue

Sponsored by our amazing friends at Gundersen Painting, Florcraft Carpet One Floor & Home, and Hawks Greenhouse! This event would not be possible without their support for our mission and their dedication our community! THANK YOU!