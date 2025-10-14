BONE BASH | Canine Howl-oween Carnival
October 25 @ 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Bring your furry friend dressed up in costume to enjoy a spooktacular hallo-weenie carnival with us!
CREEPY CARNIVAL GAMES
•• Costume Contest, Bone Yard Ball Pit, Zombie Crawl, Bobbing for Bones, Treats in a Haystack, and more!
CANINE CRAFTS
•• Bandana printing with Them Processed Goods, Paw Print Painting, Collar Charm Bar, and more!
GOODIE BAGS
•• free for the first 50 dogs in costume!
•• sponsored by Heather Ferguson with Century 21
$10 NAIL TRIMS
•• with Barks and Bubbles Pet Grooming
FOOD with La Familia Taco Truck
DRINKS with Glacier Grind Coffee
Pet Adoptions with local rescues
•• Best Friends Animal Rescue &
•• Arctic German Shepherd Rescue
All profit from Bone Bash will be evenly split between our nonprofits – Forget-Me-Not Animal Rescue , Straw For Dogs, Arctic German Shepherd Rescue, and Best Friends Animal Rescue
Sponsored by our amazing friends at Gundersen Painting, Florcraft Carpet One Floor & Home, and Hawks Greenhouse! This event would not be possible without their support for our mission and their dedication our community! THANK YOU!
and multiple other sponsors for game and booth supplies! helping to make our dollars stretch and raise even more for our nonprofits! Thank you
Aurora Boutique and Homegoods, GR’s Empanada House, DW Grill & Catering, The Great Alaskan Bowl Company, Tipsy Tails Training, McKenzie Scheuerer with Gold Standard Realty, Salty’s On 2nd, Vivid Auto Styling, and Turbo Tags and Titles!