Boo at UAF: Trick-or-Treat in Gruening

Join us for the UAF School of Education’s 3rd Annual Trick-or-Treat event on Friday, October 30! This year, we’re bringing you more fun, more participating departments, and five floors of Gruening to explore. Bring your littles and your bigs for a warm, indoor adventure filled with not-so-scary Halloween fun!

Along with the School of Education and K–12 Outreach, both on the 7th floor, we’re excited to welcome these participating departments:

– 3rd-floor entry: UAF Drama and Theater

– 4th floor: CLA Dean’s Office

– 5th floor: CLA Media Offices

– 6th floor: History, Foreign Languages, and Political Science Departments

Trick-or-treat through Gruening’s hallways and enjoy activities in our beautiful Alaska Future Teacher Space on the 7th floor. Invite your friends and kick off your Halloween weekend in a warm, welcoming space!

Parking is free as long as you do not park in the Gold Lots.

All minors must be accompanied by an adult throughout their time on campus.