Book Swap: “How To” Edition

Our FREE book swap is back! This time, the theme is “how to” books! Cookbooks? For sure. Craft books? Yeah, we can dig it. Home improvement? Let us all improve. Whatever your “how to,” bring an oldie-but-goodie to contribute and leave with something new! As always, we’ll also have children’s books available. Again, this book swap is FREE to participate in.

Thank you to Forget-Me-Not Books and the Literacy Council of Alaska for their support of this terrific event! Leftover adult books will be donated back to Forget-Me-Not Books, and leftover children’s books will be donated to the Fairbanks Children’s Museum.