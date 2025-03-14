Book Swap: Tell Me Your Life Story

Join us for our next monthly book swap, which will focus on memoirs and autobiographies! Bring a book that you’ve enjoyed and are ready to part with, and pick up something new! This event is completely FREE to participate in, thanks to our friends at Forget-Me-Not Books. In addition to memoirs, we’ll also have a children’s and young readers’ books available. Meg’s Eats & Treats will be here, if you need a bit to go with your book and beer, too!