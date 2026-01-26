Mark your calendars now for our February Books and Brews! This month, we’re all about the love. You don’t need to bring a romance novel to read (but you can if you want!). This month we just want to celebrate love! Love of beer, love of reading, and love of ourselves and others. Love comes in many forms so let’s celebrate them all. Bring a friend or loved one to share this month’s special Books and Brews with. Our good friends at The Ivy had so much fun at our last Books and Brews event that they’re coming back again with hot new romances and more new merch. They’re going be joined by the awesome scents from Flowers Under Candlelight. If you don’t have her “Smells Like She’s Been Reading Again” candle, you need to grab one while she’s here! Super excited to have these vendors in the taproom and to see you all next month.