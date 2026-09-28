Boots & Brews Beerfest

Boots & Brews returns to Fairbanks on Saturday, October 10th!

Come join the fun and enjoy craft beverages from across Alaska at this 21+ event. Sponsored by Denali State Bank and presented by the Brewers Guild of Alaska.

“First Sip” Early Admission gets you in the door at 5PM, an hour before the crowds! Skip the lines, come mingle with the brew crews, get the first sip of new and limited-edition brews and seasonal specialties.

General admission event access begins at 6PM. Each ticket includes an event glass and twelve (12) tasting tickets. Additional taster tickets available for purchase.

Food available for purchase from Riverside Eats + Drinks. There will be live music, Brewers Guild of Alaska and brewery swag, and a 50/50 raffle!