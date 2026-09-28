BOOzar at Bentley Mall

S&M Productions presents our 5th Annual BOOzaar!

Join us at the Bentley Mall for a fun Halloween weekend filled with local shopping, unique finds, sweet treats, and no tricks.

Many of our vendors will be getting into the Halloween spirit and dressing up, and lots will be handing out candy throughout the weekend — so costumes are welcome for shoppers too!

Bentley Mall – Fairbanks, Alaska



10 AM – 7 PM Saturday, October 2410 AM – 7 PM



11 AM – 5 PM Sunday, October 2511 AM – 5 PM

Come shop your local favorites, discover something new, grab a few treats, and support Alaska small businesses.

Shop local. Support small. Have fun.