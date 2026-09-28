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BOOzar at Bentley Mall

October 24 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
S&M Productions presents our 5th Annual BOOzaar! 👻
Join us at the Bentley Mall for a fun Halloween weekend filled with local shopping, unique finds, sweet treats, and no tricks. 🍬🛍️
Many of our vendors will be getting into the Halloween spirit and dressing up, and lots will be handing out candy throughout the weekend — so costumes are welcome for shoppers too!
📍 Bentley Mall – Fairbanks, Alaska
🗓️ Saturday, October 24
10 AM – 7 PM
🗓️ Sunday, October 25
11 AM – 5 PM
Come shop your local favorites, discover something new, grab a few treats, and support Alaska small businesses. 🧡💜
Shop local. Support small. Have fun.
Hosted by S&M Productions
📧 S.m.productionsinak@gmail.com

Details

  • Date: October 24
  • Time:
    10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Venue