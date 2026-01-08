Borealis Ball
Ballroom Dance Club of Fairbanks Presents our Borealis Ball
In the frozen north we all need a reason to dress up and dance! Join the Ballroom Dance Club of Fairbanks for the Borealis Ball.
This formal event features hors d’oeuvres, no host bar, & dancing, dancing, dancing. 8:00pm to Midnight, Saturday, January 24, 2026 in the Fairbanks Westmark Hotel & Conference Center’s Gold Room.
Ticket Prices:
Members: Single – $50, Couples – $80
Non-Members: Single – $60, Couples – $100
Purchase Tickets Here: https://fairbanksballroom.dance/product/borealis-ball/
For information contact info@fairbanksballroom.dance