Ballroom Dance Club of Fairbanks Presents our Borealis Ball

In the frozen north we all need a reason to dress up and dance! Join the Ballroom Dance Club of Fairbanks for the Borealis Ball.

This formal event features hors d’oeuvres, no host bar, & dancing, dancing, dancing. 8:00pm to Midnight, Saturday, January 24, 2026 in the Fairbanks Westmark Hotel & Conference Center’s Gold Room.

Ticket Prices:

Members: Single – $50, Couples – $80

Non-Members: Single – $60, Couples – $100

For information contact info@fairbanksballroom.dance