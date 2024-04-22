The Fairbanks Ladies of Wrestling are ready to kick off your summer with a smackdown! We have a full night of explosive entertainment featuring long time favorites and new challengers. Musical performance by Psychic Spychick and closing out the show with a dance party from DJ Tati.

Flex your creative strength in our Dress-as-a-Wrestler Costume Contest! Channel a FLoW favorite, a WWE icon, or a wrestling persona of your own invention, and you’ll be entered for a chance to win an exclusive *not-for-sale* Break Up Beat Down hoodie.

We will have merchandise for sale at the event.



https://buytickets.at/fairbanksladiesofwrestling/1219422 Tickets are available online at:

$25 pre-sale or $35 at the door