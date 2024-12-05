Brigid’s Fairy Fantasy Ball
February 15 @ 6:00 pm - 10:30 pm$40
Come and join us as the fae court picks their new king/queen/princess/prince.
this fantasy ball will have all sorts of fun to include swag bags, photographers, a fairy makeup experience, a Goblins Market, dancing, skits and more.
the perfect place to take your loved ones for valentines day weekend!
this is an 18+ event!
we will only have 300 tickets available. so get them while you still can!
this is a formal ball, so please dress accordingly.
tickets cost 40$ per person.
food will be available for purchase thru food vendors and an epic charcuterie board