Join us every second Saturday of the month at Black Spruce Brewing for Caregiver Connection – a monthly gathering for parents and caregivers of individuals with special needs, designed to foster community and mutual support in a relaxed, welcoming setting. This event is held every second Saturday of the month at 2 pm, and invites caregivers to come together, share a drink, swap stories, and exchange valuable resources. Dependents are welcome too, making it a family-friendly environment where everyone can feel included. Whether you’re seeking advice, offering support, or simply enjoying a beer with others who understand, Caregiver Connection is here to bring us together.