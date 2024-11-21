« All Events

Caribbean Nights at The Cabin

November 30 @ 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm

$5
Fairbanks, get ready to feel the heat! 🌴 Join us at The Cabin for Caribbean Nights on Saturday, November 30th! Featuring DJ Osito and DJ Tony Taylor, bringing you the best of reggaeton, dancehall, bachata, afrobeats, salsa, hip-hop, and more! Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or just looking to have a great time, this night promises non-stop energy and tropical vibes.
The party starts at 9 PM with a $5 cover. So grab your friends, put on your dancing shoes, and let’s make it a night to remember! Don’t miss out on an unforgettable night of Caribbean rhythms right here in Fairbanks!
📍 The Cabin – 901 Old Steese Hwy, Fairbanks, AK
🎟️ $5 Cover
Dance the night away and experience the Caribbean spirit in the heart of Alaska!

Details

Date:
November 30
Time:
9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Cost:
$5

Venue

The Cabin
901 Old Steese Hwy
Fairbanks, AK 99701 United States + Google Map