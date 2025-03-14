Carlson Center’s Irish Karaoke Jam

Join us at the Carlson Center on Friday, March 21st from 6 P.M-9 P.M for our first ever Irish Karaoke Jam with Rocky Barnette!

18+

$10 Entry fee

~Wear green to be entered into winning door prizes

~Shamrock Ball Shake contest with prizes

~Corned beef sliders & Irish Pub Nachos

~Green beer, whiskey specials, and Guinness

~Food & Drinks sold separately by Riverside Eats & Drinks

Listen to Rocky on the radio: Magic 101.1 | iHeart

Tickets will be available at the door

Located inside the Carlson Center