Casey Smith Project Vinyl Release + Listening Party

The Casey Smith Project is throwing a concert, listening party, and vinyl release all in one — and you’re invited. Join us Friday, July 11th as he shares his latest album Just Like You Wanted It, a beach-funk, trip of a record.

We’ll have a bar open, and if the weather holds, we’re taking it outside to the stage under the Fairbanks sun.

GA is $15

or go VIP for $49 and get the full package: a limited edition art print, sticker, 1 drink ticket, and your own copy of the new vinyl.

Doors at 7PM | Show starts at 7:30PM

Fair warning: it’s just like you wanted it — but better