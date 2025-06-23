« All Events

Casey Smith Project Vinyl Release + Listening Party

July 11 @ 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

$15

The Casey Smith Project is throwing a concert, listening party, and vinyl release all in one — and you’re invited. Join us Friday, July 11th as he shares his latest album Just Like You Wanted It, a beach-funk, trip of a record.

We’ll have a bar open, and if the weather holds, we’re taking it outside to the stage under the Fairbanks sun.

GA is $15
or go VIP for $49 and get the full package: a limited edition art print, sticker, 1 drink ticket, and your own copy of the new vinyl.

Doors at 7PM | Show starts at 7:30PM

Fair warning: it’s just like you wanted it — but better 😉

Details

July 11
7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
$15
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/csp-vinyl-release-listening-party-tickets-1424727852359

Organizer

Fairbanks Brand Studio
View Organizer Website

Venue

Gather
714 3rd Avenue
Fairbanks, AK 99701 United States + Google Map