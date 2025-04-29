Catalogue Release and Vintage Sale

While the online registration and courses will be open May 1, the physical course catalogues for The Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival will be available at the Vintage Sale on May 3! Pick up a 2025 Summer Catalogue and browse years of vintage t-shirts, hats, tote bags, stickers, and our gorgeous annual artist posters for sale. Plan your summer with FSAF and help us clean out of our office and storage areas and take home some cool vintage FSAF swag!

8Star has graciously allowed us to set up on their lobby and will provide a barista to sell you some delicious coffee drinks while you browse and connect with others. Come see us!