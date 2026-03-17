Chakra Crystal Experience with Guest Instructor Andrea Binder

Ready to meet your inner rainbow, chakra style?

This isn’t just a workshop, it’s a deep dive into your energy, your intuition, and your magic.

You’ll receive your own curated Chakra crystal pack (yes, you keep them ) intentionally chosen to support balance, awakening, and alignment across your entire energy system.

We’ll learn how to meditate with your stones, infuse them with personal intention, and create a powerful energetic bond that’s uniquely yours.

Then we play.� Chakra “oracle throws” an intuitive crystal casting practice that unlocks insight, clarity, and next-step guidance. It’s soulful. It’s empowering. It’s wildly affirming.

You’ll also gain grounded understanding of each Chakra, its strengths, imbalances, and gifts, so you leave not just inspired, but informed and embodied.

And because integration matters, you’ll receive beautifully designed PDF guides for each Chakra to continue your journey long after the workshop ends.

What You’ll Experience:�

Your own curated Chakra crystal pack�

Meditation + crystal programming guidance�

Intuitive oracle throws for clarity + self-trust�

Chakra exploration (grounded + accessible)�

Practical tools to strengthen energetic awareness�

Take-home PDF resources for continued integration

No experience needed.�No “woo” prerequisite.�Just curiosity, openness, and a willingness to reconnect with the wisdom already living inside you.

Your energy is the medicine.