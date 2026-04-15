Gear Up for Good: Charity Yard Sale at Peger Road Auto Repair!

Calling all treasure hunters and animal lovers! Peger Road Auto Repair is hosting a yard sale with a cause. All proceeds will go to Arctic Paws Animal Rescue, helping them care for and find homes for animals in need.

Come browse through a wide selection of items – you never know what you might find! From household goods to tools, clothes, and more, there’s something for everyone.

Event Details:







* Location: Peger Road Auto Repair1904 Peger RoadDate: April 25th & 26thTime: 8am-4pm

Support Arctic Paws Animal Rescue while snagging some great deals. It’s a win-win! We can’t wait to see you there!