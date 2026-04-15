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Charity Yard Sale

April 25 @ 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Gear Up for Good: Charity Yard Sale at Peger Road Auto Repair!
Calling all treasure hunters and animal lovers! Peger Road Auto Repair is hosting a yard sale with a cause. All proceeds will go to Arctic Paws Animal Rescue, helping them care for and find homes for animals in need.
Come browse through a wide selection of items – you never know what you might find! From household goods to tools, clothes, and more, there’s something for everyone.
Event Details:
* Location: Peger Road Auto Repair
📍1904 Peger Road
📆 Date: April 25th & 26th
🕕 Time: 8am-4pm
Support Arctic Paws Animal Rescue while snagging some great deals. It’s a win-win! We can’t wait to see you there!

Details

  • Date: April 25
  • Time:
    8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Organizer

Venue

  • Peger Road Auto Repair
  • 1904 Peger Rd.
    Fairbanks, 99709     + Google Map