Cheers to Play!

September 7 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Save the date for an exclusive night out in support of the Fairbanks Children’s Museum! Sip on champagne and enjoy charcuterie while listening to live music and leaving a meaningful impact for children in our community.
All proceeds from the event – including a raffle to win an entire collection of wines! – will directly benefit our programs, ensuring that every child in our community has access to high-quality early childhood education right here at the museum. Cheers to play!
🎟️ We will provide ticket information shortly and will update you here on Facebook.

Details

Date:
September 7
Time:
6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Venue

Fairbanks Children’s Museum
302 Cushman Street
Fairbanks, 99701 United States + Google Map
Phone
907) 374-6873