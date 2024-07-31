Save the date for an exclusive night out in support of the Fairbanks Children’s Museum! Sip on champagne and enjoy charcuterie while listening to live music and leaving a meaningful impact for children in our community.

All proceeds from the event – including a raffle to win an entire collection of wines! – will directly benefit our programs, ensuring that every child in our community has access to high-quality early childhood education right here at the museum. Cheers to play!