Christmas in July Books and Brews

We are so excited to have another month where we can welcome FOUR vendors in to our space for Books and Brews! This month we welcome to our space the amazing folks from Forget Me Not Books, Moose Tracks Photography, Gluten Free Frontier, and Northern Whimsy! We hope to be able to open up our patios again for some reading in the sun, so cross your fingers for some sunshine and warm weather. We’ll also be offering some extra chances to win our door prizes if you bring that Christmas spirit, so keep your eyes peeled for some more details coming soon. We hope to see you there!