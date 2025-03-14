Clean Up Day at the Bread Line!

Join Team Bread Line for one of the best days of the year: CLEAN UP DAY! On May 10th, together, we’ll roll up our sleeves & take care of business.

Team Bread Line cleans from Cushman to Noble & Gaffney to 11th Ave, the neighborhood around our soup kitchen & commUNITY garden + everything in between.

Meet us at the Bread Line (507 Gaffney Rd.) at 10AM to get your yellow bags & directions. We’ll be splitting into groups to clean up specific areas. There will also be snacks!

If you have any questions, please reach out to our office at 907-452-1974 or info@breadlineak.org.