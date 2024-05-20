Co-op Market Seedling Swap

Join us for The Co-op’s Annual Seedling Swap!

Calling all green thumbs and plant enthusiasts! It’s time for our favorite community event where we come together to swap plant starts, share gardening tips, and connect with fellow Co-op Owners and board members.

Whether you have leftover seedlings to trade or simply want to expand your garden with new green additions, this event is for you! Bring your plant starts and join us for a morning of botanical exchange!

See you at the Co-op!