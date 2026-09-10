Comfort Earring Workshop with DUO Goods

Make your ears happy with help from Kelli of DUO Goods on Saturday, September 119h from 6–8 pm for an evening of earring creativity!

Create your own pair of earrings using hypoallergenic materials + techniques that will keep even the most sensitive of ears happy.

Enjoy a grazing board while you work, accompanied by sparkling wine and mocktails.

This ticket admits 1 person. Be on the lookout in your email inbox for more details as the workshop date gets closer.

Admission includes 1 ticket to the Comfort Earring Workshop, small charcuterie plate + 2 glasses of sparkling wine and/or mocktails.

By participating, you agree to choose materials that work for your sensitivities and that DUO Goods and/or Lichen are not responsible for any adverse reactions that you may experience.

Please note: As this workshop is being hosted inside the retail area of Lichen, we require that all attendees purchase a ticket. This is a non-refundable event unless canceled by the organizers. Events are subject to a minimum enrollment. In the rare case of low registration, participants will be contacted and fully refunded. Tickets are transferable, and must be coordinated directly with Lichen in order to transfer your ticket(s).

Must be 21+ years of age to consume alcohol.