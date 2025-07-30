There’s a new Girl Scout Cookie! But shhhh…it’s still a secret!

Unless….You attend our Cookie Confidential!

Join us for a top secret taste-testing opportunity for the new Girl Scout cookie (in a secure location, blind-folded, without your phone-seriously, it’s a secret!).

The evening includes a light grazing table from Beyond Birch, beverages, a fun photo booth with timed destruction photos (just joking), and the opportunity for a fun night with friends! Don’t miss out on your chance to try the new Girl Scout cookie before anyone else!