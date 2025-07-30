« All Events

Cookie Confidential

August 22 @ 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

$50
There’s a new Girl Scout Cookie! But shhhh…it’s still a secret!
Unless….You attend our Cookie Confidential!
Join us for a top secret taste-testing opportunity for the new Girl Scout cookie (in a secure location, blind-folded, without your phone-seriously, it’s a secret!).
The evening includes a light grazing table from Beyond Birch, beverages, a fun photo booth with timed destruction photos (just joking), and the opportunity for a fun night with friends! Don’t miss out on your chance to try the new Girl Scout cookie before anyone else!

Details

Date:
August 22
Time:
5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Cost:
$50
Website:
https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/cookie-confidential?fbclid=IwY2xjawL3i6RleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFCVXJSUFk4NmpUUmVnaXQzAR4u8QwsRq8KVMnxyhhXthp19Ew2ziFZ17gNl8iJtzxNkHEmtxqVWJvliaPl0g_aem_LtSkd29x_eEQOlEqisSmNQ

Organizer

Farthest North Girl Scout Council

Venue

Gather
714 3rd Avenue
Fairbanks, AK 99701 United States + Google Map