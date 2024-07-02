Country Market located at 24 mile Chena Hot Springs Road. Every 3rd Saturday through September from 11 am to 4pm. Come take the beautiful drive to scenic Pleasant Valley in Two Rivers and enjoy browsing vendors, panning for gold, great food and the wonderful outdoors in our picturesque countryside!

Vendors can sign up with the link below or come the day of. Space is $20 which is paid the day of at Missing Moose Cafe. Follow our Facebook page @missingmoosecafe for more updates on the event.