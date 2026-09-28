Cozy Collective Artisan Market is back!

Join us for a cozy weekend of handmade goods, local makers, unique finds and all the things that make shopping small business’ so special!

We’re bringing together a thoughtfully curated lineup of artisans and creatives for a unique shopping experience centered around creativity and community.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself, checking a few names off your holiday list or just looking for a fun weekend outing, there will be plenty to discover!









Saturday, October 10 • 12:00 PM–6:00 PM

Sunday, October 11 • 10:00 AM–4:00 PM The Details:Admission: FREELocation: 8 Star Events Center. 1485 30th Ave, Fairbanks, AKDates & Times:Saturday, October 10 • 12:00 PM–6:00 PMSunday, October 11 • 10:00 AM–4:00 PM

Follow Cozy Collective AK here and on IG for vendor features, event updates and exciting activities we have planned throughout the weekend!