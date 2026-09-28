Cozy Collective Artisan Market
October 10 @ 12:00 pm - October 11 @ 4:00 pm
Cozy Collective Artisan Market is back!
Join us for a cozy weekend of handmade goods, local makers, unique finds and all the things that make shopping small business’ so special!
We’re bringing together a thoughtfully curated lineup of artisans and creatives for a unique shopping experience centered around creativity and community.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself, checking a few names off your holiday list or just looking for a fun weekend outing, there will be plenty to discover!
The Details:
Admission: FREE
Location: 8 Star Events Center. 1485 30th Ave, Fairbanks, AK
Dates & Times:
Saturday, October 10 • 12:00 PM–6:00 PM
Sunday, October 11 • 10:00 AM–4:00 PM
Admission: FREE
Location: 8 Star Events Center. 1485 30th Ave, Fairbanks, AK
Dates & Times:
Saturday, October 10 • 12:00 PM–6:00 PM
Sunday, October 11 • 10:00 AM–4:00 PM
Follow Cozy Collective AK here and on IG for vendor features, event updates and exciting activities we have planned throughout the weekend!