Cozy Collective Artisan Market

Alaska’s newest, highly curated, artisan market! Discover handmade goods, cozy vibes and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience filled with creativity, craftsmanship and community.

Here are the details:

Location: 8 Star Events Center 1485 30th Ave Fairbanks, AK

Dates & Times: Saturday, Oct 11th from 12:00pm – 6:00pm & Sunday, October 12th from 10:00am – 4:00pm

Admission: FREE

Follow the Cozy Collective AK page for vendor features and some exciting activities you can look forward to seeing at this cozy market!