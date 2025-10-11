Event Series: Cozy Collective Artisan Market
Cozy Collective Artisan Market
October 11 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Alaska’s newest, highly curated, artisan market! Discover handmade goods, cozy vibes and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience filled with creativity, craftsmanship and community.
Here are the details:
Location: 8 Star Events Center 1485 30th Ave Fairbanks, AK
Dates & Times: Saturday, Oct 11th from 12:00pm – 6:00pm & Sunday, October 12th from 10:00am – 4:00pm
Admission: FREE
Follow the Cozy Collective AK page for vendor features and some exciting activities you can look forward to seeing at this cozy market!