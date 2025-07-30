Craft & Sip at Lat65

Get ready for a creative night out at our Craft & Sip party at Latitude 65 Brewery!

Join us as we transform beautiful wooden honeycomb propagation stations into personalized masterpieces using real flowers hand picked & pressed by me in Alaska, along with sparkling glitter, shimmering gold flakes & tissue paper.

What to Expect:

– Hands-On Crafting: Each participant will have 2.5 hours to design and create their own custom honeycomb propagation station, perfect for adding a touch of beauty to any space. Using resin & flowers picked & pressed in Alaska to create your custom masterpiece.

– Delicious Drinks & Food: If you want you can grab a beer, Meade, or kombucha & food from the brewery. The price of the ticket doesn’t include drinks or food.

– Relaxing Atmosphere: Connect with fellow crafters in a fun, laid-back environment. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or a beginner, this workshop is designed for everyone to enjoy. This is a small group (10 people max) to make sure you get all the help you’d need to make the best honeycomb propagation station.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind honeycomb propagation station while enjoying great company and delicious drinks & food.

Grab your friends and reserve your spot today by clicking on the ticket link or going to www.wanderingdogdesign.com under events.

Note: This party is open to anyone older than 18 as it’s a more difficult craft & alcohol will be present.