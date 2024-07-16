Creamer’s Dairy Day
July 21 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pmFree
This event is sure to be legen-dairy!
Join us for Creamer’s Dairy Day on July 21 from 12:00 – 4:00 pm at Creamer’s Field! Families and visitors can experience the history of the former dairy while playing fun games and activities, enjoy ice cream, learn all about agriculture and gardening in Alaska from local organizations, and join in on a history tour! For more information, please contact the Friends of Creamer’s Field at (907) 978-8457 or visit our website www.friendsofcreamersfield.org