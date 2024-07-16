« All Events

Creamer’s Dairy Day

July 21 @ 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Free
This event is sure to be legen-dairy! 🐮🥛🍦
Join us for Creamer’s Dairy Day on July 21 from 12:00 – 4:00 pm at Creamer’s Field! Families and visitors can experience the history of the former dairy while playing fun games and activities, enjoy ice cream, learn all about agriculture and gardening in Alaska from local organizations, and join in on a history tour! For more information, please contact the Friends of Creamer’s Field at (907) 978-8457 or visit our website www.friendsofcreamersfield.org

Details

Date:
July 21
Time:
12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Cost:
Free

Venue

Creamer’s Field
1300 College Rd.
1300 College Rd.
Fairbanks, 99701