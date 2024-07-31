Creamer’s Field Walk

Where: Join Rove Co for a walk at Creamer’s Field celebrating the return of the Sandhill Cranes

When and Parking: Meet in the parking lot off College Road, ready to start walking at 6:00 pm: All-levels & ages welcome. Meet after at the parking lot for popsicles to cool off and chat & mingle.

Trail Type: We will plan to walk the Farmroad Trail to Boreal Forest Trail and back again. Trails are a mix of concrete/paved and packed dirt. Follow trail etiquette and respect wildlife.

Trail conditions: Easy, will monitor weather for any needed changes if smoke, heavy rain or lightening is expected.

Dog Friendly: Leashed dogs are allowed on Creamer’s field however their presence is not ideal for wildlife viewing.

Distance: Approx 2.5 miles

Cost: These trails are free to use, but donations to the trail systems is appreciated. Donations can be made at https://friendsofcreamersfield.org/donate/

Recommended gear: Water bottle, sunglasses, binoculars

Once back at the trailhead, we will have refreshments for everyone. Bring a reusable cup as we are no longer providing disposable cups to cut down on waste

*Disclaimer: These events are hosted by Rove Co Ambassadors who are not acting as guides for this event. Expect the same risks and take the same precautions you would take if you were adventuring outside alone. By attending this meet up, you are solely responsible for your own safety and wellbeing. You also understand that and agree that outdoor activities can be dangerous.